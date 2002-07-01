Sirius launches service
Sirius Satellite Radio launched its service nationwide on Monday, bringing
competition to the new industry.
Sirius is more expensive than its competitor, XM Satellite Radio. A
subscription to Sirius is $12.95 per month, while XM costs $9.95 per month.
Sirius spokesman Jim Collins says the company charges more for its product
because it offers 60 channels of commercial-free music, while XM has commercials
on some of its music channels.
Still, XM launched its service across the country last November to rave
reviews, giving it a significant jumpstart on Sirius.
XM said Monday that it has signed up more than 136,500 subscribers, mostly
through retail sales at such stores as Circuit City, Best Buy, Tweeter and Radio
Shack.
Sales of XM and Sirius systems in new cars begin this fall.
XM has an exclusive agreement with General Motors to provide systems in 25
models of cars, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Pontiac and
BMC.
Sirius has exclusive deals with BMW, Daimler Chrysler and Ford. Other auto
makers, including Volkswagen/Audi and Nissan, will provide customers with the
choice of either.
