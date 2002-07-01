Sirius launches service

Sirius Satellite Radio launched its service nationwide on Monday, bringing

competition to the new industry.

Sirius is more expensive than its competitor, XM Satellite Radio. A

subscription to Sirius is $12.95 per month, while XM costs $9.95 per month.

Sirius spokesman Jim Collins says the company charges more for its product

because it offers 60 channels of commercial-free music, while XM has commercials

on some of its music channels.

Still, XM launched its service across the country last November to rave

reviews, giving it a significant jumpstart on Sirius.

XM said Monday that it has signed up more than 136,500 subscribers, mostly

through retail sales at such stores as Circuit City, Best Buy, Tweeter and Radio

Shack.

Sales of XM and Sirius systems in new cars begin this fall.

XM has an exclusive agreement with General Motors to provide systems in 25

models of cars, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Pontiac and

BMC.

Sirius has exclusive deals with BMW, Daimler Chrysler and Ford. Other auto

makers, including Volkswagen/Audi and Nissan, will provide customers with the

choice of either.