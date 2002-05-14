Sirius keeps expanding
Sirius Satellite Radio is rolling out to 10 more states Wednesday: Alabama,
Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia
and Wisconsin.
That brings Sirius' total to 28 states. It rolls out nationwide July 1, the
company said Tuesday.
Sirius also signed its second exclusive agreement with car manufacturer
DaimlerChrysler AG, which will offer Sirius in new models by Chrysler, Jeep,
Dodge and Mercedes-Benz.
Sirius signed its first exclusive deal with BMW AG last
October.
