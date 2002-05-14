Sirius keeps expanding

Sirius Satellite Radio is rolling out to 10 more states Wednesday: Alabama,

Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia

and Wisconsin.

That brings Sirius' total to 28 states. It rolls out nationwide July 1, the

company said Tuesday.

Sirius also signed its second exclusive agreement with car manufacturer

DaimlerChrysler AG, which will offer Sirius in new models by Chrysler, Jeep,

Dodge and Mercedes-Benz.

Sirius signed its first exclusive deal with BMW AG last

October.