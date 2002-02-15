Sirius gets serious
Sirius Satellite Radio has launched in its first four markets -- Denver,
Houston, Phoenix and Jackson, Miss.
For those interested in winning a trivia contest years from now, ABC News
anchor Sam Donaldson gets the honors as the first voice heard on the system; Al
Jarreau sang the first song.
