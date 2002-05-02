Sirius expands coverage area

Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. added seven more states to its coverage area,

bringing the total to 18 so far.

Sirius is trying to come online as quickly as possible to compete with its

only competitor, XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc., which launched nationwide

last fall.

Sirius now offers service in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa,

Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada,

North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah.

Sirius is also offered in Jackson, Miss., and Houston -- two of its first

test markets.

Sirius costs $12.95 per month and offers 60 channels of satellite-delivered

commercial-free music and 40 channels of sports, news and entertainment.