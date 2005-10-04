Sirius Adds Serious Subs

Sirius Satellite Radio added more than 359,000 subscribers during the third quarter of 2005. The satellite radio company said that number represents a 97% increase in net subscribers compared with the same period last year (182,000).

Overall, Sirius ended the third quarter with about 2.2 million subscribers.

Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin said he expects continued demand for the service, citing upcoming holiday season sales and new programming from Martha Stewart and Howard Stern on the way in the next six months.