Singing the Praises of Volare

Teranex will introduce the Volare 210, an upconverter and noise reducer that expands the depth of the company's offerings.

"It brings both products into one platform," says Director, Corporate Strategy, Randy Thomas, "and has all the video and audio inputs needed for both analog and digital needs in one 2RU package."

According to Thomas, Teranex has seen revenues grow for the past five quarters, and customers can expect two advances in the next 12 months that will make its products smaller and more powerful. The company is also beginning to dabble in multichannel products, which, Thomas says, will help customers create new services and revenue streams.

Inputs include two SDI in/out, component and composite I/O, analog and digital audio I/Os, and GPI I/O. It also has dual hot-swappable power supplies and a touch-screen GUI.

The Volare 210 takes advantage of the Teranex Pixel Motion deinterlacer, technology that tracks the motion of every pixel in an image or frame from one to the next. It then recognizes where a pixel has moved to and generates a motion vector for each pixel.