Singin' the News Blues

I don't believe I've ever heard more folks in the industry bemoaning

the state of television news. Virtually everywhere, either the people running

the joints appear on the way out, or they have just recently arrived. The

result: Almost everyone in the game operates in a state of uncertainty.

Believe it. A day doesn't pass by when I don't hear about one of a

long list of news executives with big bull's-eye targets on their backs. At

NBC News, division President Neal Shapiro is all but out the door. With MSNBC

not even third in the cable news race anymore (it's fourth, behind CNN's

Headline News), there's also an ominous drumbeat about President Rick Kaplan.

The recent slow start of The Situation With Tucker

Carlson only exacerbated the situation with Kaplan. At least,

nobody's making that kind of noise about CNBC President Mark Hoffman—but

then, he's been on the job only since February, and when a new guy takes

over, the rumors start about the people below him.

CBS News may be the most depressed and destabilized operation of all.

CBS News President Andrew Heyward announced a couple of weeks ago his

network's foray into 24-hour broadband news, but he faces massive challenges

in taking on ABC, CNN and other players with more resources and deeper pockets

that are already in that space. It has been four months since Dan Rather

stepped down from third-place CBS Evening News, and no

strategy for the post-Rather era has emerged, other than to keep Bob Schieffer

in his temp job as the replacement anchor. And CBS' The Early

Show remains a laggard in the morning-news race, despite the

network's prime time strength. Somehow it wasn't a big surprise when nobody

from the news division showed up at the critics' press tour in Los Angeles

last week: There would have been uncomfortable questions and not much new at

CBS News to use as a distraction.

“Everywhere you go in the news business, it just plain sucks,” says

one agent who handles news talent. “When clients ask me what's the most

stable place to work, I say ABC News—and it's not like that place is

exactly a steady ship.”

True. Good Morning America is a credible challenger

to Today, and long-running newsmagazines

20/20 and Primetime chug along. But

with Peter Jennings battling cancer, there's uncertainty at ABC

World News Tonight. Ted Koppel will remain at

Nightline until December, and even now the show's

producers are actively tinkering with the format, trying to rejuvenate the

venerable newscast on the fly to ensure it has a future after Koppel's

gone.

CNN is in the midst of its own transition period. Since last November,

when Jon Klein took over the reins, there has been a revolving door of

executive producers for various shows—in addition to all the other unrest

stirred by the arrival of a new boss. Up-and-comer Bill Hemmer was pushed out

of his American Morning anchor slot; he turned down a gig

as CNN's White House correspondent and quit the network. Last week, Hemmer

signed a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $1 million a year at Fox

News Channel. Meanwhile, at CNN, the prime time lineup Klein inherited still

lags way behind Fox's, despite the executive-producer changes. The

network's sister channel, Headline News, has shown dynamic growth, almost

entirely due to legal eagle Nancy Grace. But that, of course, prompts

whispering about how long it will be before Grace bumps one of the also-rans

out of a job at the mothership.

And then there's Fox News. From the outside looking in, Fox appears to

be an island of stability in a crazy-competitive market. But how much growth is

there in a mature business, even if you're the cable news leader? No wonder

FNC Chairman Roger Ailes appears to be in no hurry to launch a Fox News

financial channel. As the rest of the TV-news industry could tell him, change

isn't always good.

