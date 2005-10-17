Singapore Slings Some HD Voom's Way

Rainbow Media has gone outside the U.S. to requisition programming for its VOOM HD network.

Rainbow, Singapore-based Mega Media, and the Media Development Authority of Singapore, have created a $20 million, three-year partnership to create HD programming. They will share rights to the shows.

Rainbow shuttered its stand-alone satellite HD service, VOOM, earlier this and has re-launched it as branded HD content on 10 EchoStar channels, with plans to expand to 21 channels starting next year.