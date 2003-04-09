Sing a song of high ratings

NBC and Fox were humming happy tunes as music shows pushed each to big

ratings Tuesday night.

Fox's Tuesday-night staple, American Idol: Search for a Superstar, helped the network to sweep the

key ratings categories for the night and drew more than 21 million viewers in its

second half-hour.

Lead-out 24 also posted strong numbers, but paled in comparison to NBC's airing of

Cher's farewell concert. The concert drew an average of 16 million viewers over

its two hours, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. It also dominated the key demographics during that

time.

ABC and CBS stuck to their regular lineups.

For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

Fox 9.5/14, NBC 8.7/13, CBS 6.2/9 and ABC 6.1/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.7/20, NBC 4.7/12, ABC 3.6/9 and CBS

1.9/5.