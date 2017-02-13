Sinclair's WTOV Steubenville, Ohio Decertifies Union
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) is no longer the exclusive representative of staffers at WTOV, Sinclair’s NBC affiliate in Steubenville, Ohio.
In a statement Monday, the group said WTOV employees unanimously agreed to decertify the union in a secret ballot election Jan. 24.
The National Labor Relations Board has since verified the results.
