Sinclair's WTOV Steubenville, Ohio Decertifies Union

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) is no longer the exclusive representative of staffers at WTOV, Sinclair’s NBC affiliate in Steubenville, Ohio.

In a statement Monday, the group said WTOV employees unanimously agreed to decertify the union in a secret ballot election Jan. 24.

The National Labor Relations Board has since verified the results. 