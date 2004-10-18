Sinclair's Right To Be Far Right

Sinclair waved a big red flag in front of Democratic legislators last

week, announcing that it would preempt programming on its 62 stations to air

all or some of a documentary focusing on harsh criticisms of John Kerry's

anti-war activities. Within three weeks of the election, that unusual move was

guaranteed to draw fire from the Hill.

Now, to go along with the Republicans who screamed for Dan Rather's head

after the National Guard story fell apart, here come Democrats gunning for

Sinclair's decision to air a Kerry rant because it wasn't, well, fair and

balanced.

Fortunately, journalists don't have to meet some government idea of

balance, though clearly there are those who would like to change that. Sinclair

is not CBS News, but the news decision-making of both have prompted calls for

FCC and congressional probes. CBS's 60

Minutes Memogate pivoted on questionable judgment and some basic

journalistic screw-ups. Sinclair's journalistic sin is wearing its conservatism

like a badge of honor and opening itself up for attack when it preempts

programming on all its stations for what is perceived as a partisan Kerry

attack.

Ironically, Congress has been pushing the FCC to give greater freedom to

stations to preempt for programming they feel is more relevant to their

communities or to avoid network shows they believe are inappropriate. Sinclair

goes its own way. It chooses to air frequent conservative commentaries by Mark

Hyman, who is also Sinclair's vice president of corporate relations (see

Q&A, page 16). It exhibited its independence from network hegemony with its

preemption of Nightlinethe evening that Ted

Koppel devoted it to a roll call of the U.S. war dead in Iraq. And it is doing

it again by slating Stolen Honor: Wounds That Never

Heal. Powerful legislators—and a lot of other people—didn't like

those calls.

The scent of prior restraint was all over a letter to FCC Chairman

Michael Powell from two powerful Democratic congressmen who want the commission

to investigate a show that hasn't even aired yet. Fortunately, Powell still has

enough spine to recognize suppression of free speech when he sees it, and came

out strongly last week against suggestions the FCC censor Sinclair. (See Two

Cents, right)

But Sinclair's move also emboldened activist groups, with the blessing

of FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, to seek a reinstatement of the

personal-attack rules, and the return of the fairness doctrine that broadcast

journalists fought for three decades to escape.

"Fairness" sounds so unassailable. Who can be against a policy billed as

fair and balanced? Well, for one, the kind of people who believe that the

government should not be making editorial decisions, even if the content is

biased and politically motivated.

Obviously, Congress is feeling emboldened after getting the FCC to crack

down on indecent content. But when it calls on the FCC to investigate "a

program that is no more than a one-sided propaganda piece," it is clear that

content regulation has become the preferred currency in Washington. We're not

buying it. Yes, the director of Stolen Honor

has, to say the least, a questionable journalistic record. But attempting to

stifle Sinclair is no solution. Letting viewers make up their own minds, about

the documentary and then about Sinclair for showing it, is the way to go.