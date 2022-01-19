Sinclair’s NewsOn App Launches on Samsung TV Plus Platform

NewsOn, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s local streaming news service, has launched on Samsung smart TVs as part of the Samsung TV Plus platform.

The NewsOn app provides viewers with news content from almost 200 TV stations in more than 100 markets.

“We are excited to introduce NewsOn to a new audience across millions of Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S.,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsOn. “As a leading source of trusted local news content on OTT platforms, we are looking forward to expanding this free service to viewers on Samsung’s Smart TVs.”

Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on Samsung sets made since 2016 and provides viewers with access to 200 channels. Samsung TV Plus can also be downloaded on some Samsung Galaxy devices. ■