Sinclair's Chesapeake TV Acquires Barrington Stations for $370M

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to purchase the 18

television stations owned by Barrington Broadcasting Group for $370 million,

and entered into agreements to operate or provide sales services to another six

stations. The 24 are located in 15 markets and reach 3.4% of the U.S. TV

households. They include WNWO Toledo, WEYI Flint and WSTM-WTVH-WSTQ Syracuse.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is

expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.

Earlier in the week, Sinclair announced it was acquiring

four Cox stations, and managing another, for $99 million. Sinclair also

announced a side venture, Chesapeake TV, focused on smaller market stations

such as the Cox pickup. Steve Pruett, former CEO of Communications Corp. of

America and the current Fox affiliates board chairman, has been named chief

operating officer of Chesapeake TV. Steve Marks will continue his role as COO

of Sinclair Television Group, which has mid-sized market stations.

Lastmonth, B&C reported that Pruettand Sinclair Broadcast Group were planning a new privately held station group.

"This week, we launched our small market television

group when we announced we would be acquiring certain of the Cox Media

television stations," commented David Smith, president and CEO of

Sinclair. "The Barrington stations are an important part of that strategy,

providing meaningful scale to the group. Including synergies, we believe the

Barrington stations can generate approximately $71 million of cash flow, on

average. When combined with the Cox stations, we expect our expertise and

resources to create approximately $29 million in synergistic, incremental cash

flow, equating to approximately $232 million of added equity value or $2.85 per

share."

For the past 10 years, Pruett has been with Communications

Corp. of America, first as chief financial officer, then becoming president in

2006 and president/CEO and board member in 2007. "The competitive

environment for local affiliate television is changing rapidly," said

Pruett. "Chesapeake TV represents a tremendous opportunity to build scale

and efficiency and to strengthen competitive positioning in small markets by

applying Sinclair's resources, discipline and management systems, which in my

observation are world class. Our vision is big, and with the backing of

Sinclair, we have what it takes to execute it."

Due to FCC ownership conflict rules, Sinclair will sell WSYT

Syracuse and assign its local marketing agreement and purchase option on WNYS

Syracuse. The company will also sell WYZZ Peoria. In addition, the license

assets of four stations will be purchased by Cunningham Broadcasting

Corporation and Howard Stirk Holdings, a newly formed entity owned and

controlled by Armstrong Williams, founder and CEO of communications firm The

Graham Williams Group.

Sinclair has been by far the most active acquirer of stations of late. Deals for Four Points Media, Freedom Broadcasting and part of the Newport Television group, among others, saw Sinclair lay out in excess of a billion dollars on stations in the last 16 months. Prior to the Barrington announcement, Sinclair owned or

serviced 87 television stations in 47 markets.