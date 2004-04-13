Sinclair: We'll Make More (Money)
Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. said it will take in more money than expected in the first quarter.
The company expects total net broadcast revenue to hit $158.3 million, up 3.8% from last year's $152.5 million and about $4 million more than the 1%-1.5% bump it predicted Feb. 5.
CFO David Amy says the boost was thanks to stronger local and national ad sales at its 62 TV stations and an extra $1.3 million in campaign spending in key states like Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Maine and West Virginia.
Sinclair will release final numbers May 6, but Amy doesn't expect them to change appreciably.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.