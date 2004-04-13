Sinclair: We'll Make More (Money)

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. said it will take in more money than expected in the first quarter.

The company expects total net broadcast revenue to hit $158.3 million, up 3.8% from last year's $152.5 million and about $4 million more than the 1%-1.5% bump it predicted Feb. 5.

CFO David Amy says the boost was thanks to stronger local and national ad sales at its 62 TV stations and an extra $1.3 million in campaign spending in key states like Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Maine and West Virginia.

Sinclair will release final numbers May 6, but Amy doesn't expect them to change appreciably.