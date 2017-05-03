Sinclair Wants Back in on Kids' TV

Sinclair Broadcast Group is trying to recapture some of the children’s programming business local broadcasters have largely ceded to cable.

Starting July 1, the group will air three hours of children’s programming daily across linear and digital platforms. The multicast network ThisTV will air the block, called KidsClick, as well as Sinclair-owned affiliates.



KidsClick will air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The block will include long and short-form programs, Sinclair said.

In discussing the initiative on their 1Q earnings call Wednesday, Sinclair executives said the venture is a chance to reach young viewers – as well as capture some of the billion-dollar business currently going to cable channels such as Nickelodeon.

Local TV had a lock on children’s programming until roughly 18 years ago, they said.