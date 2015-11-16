Sinclair Ups Linda Guerrero Deicla to GM of KGBT in South Texas

Sinclair Broadcast Group has elevated Linda Guerrero Deicla to general manager of KGBT-TV, its CBS affiliate in the Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas market.

Deicla, who joined KGBT as accounting supervisor in 2004, has also served as business manager and media operations manager for the station. She previously worked at San Antonio’s Arthur Anderson, LLP as a tax associate and BFI Waste Services of Texas as a staff accountant.

“Linda’s previous positions at KGBT-TV as Business Manager and Media Operations Manager have allowed her to become intimately familiar with the day-to-day operations of the television station, as well as showcase her leadership skills,” said Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group. “We congratulate her on her promotion to General Manager.”

“It is an honor to serve as General Manager for KGBT-TV, a station with rich history in the Rio Grande Valley, and a station I grew up watching,” Deicla said. “I look forward to working with KGBT-TV’s staff and management team in my new role so that we may continue to deliver informative news content to the community and serve as multi-media consultants for our advertisers.”