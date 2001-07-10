Sinclair unit suing Paxson over video clips

A Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary is suing Paxson Communications, alleging that Paxson hasn't fully paid Sinclair for use of its commercial video library, which are stock clips used to help local advertisers make broadcast-quality ads. Sinclair says Paxson still owes it $229,000, out of a $550,000 license fee that Paxson agreed to pay for use of the library in May 1998. - Paige Albiniak