Sinclair tests edgy news

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s hometown station, WBFF(TV) Baltimore, has

added a half-hour newscast to follow its hour at 10 p.m.

The new newscast arguably combines Fox News Channel attitude with CNN

Headline News pace.

The newscast competes with three others at 11 p.m., and it is in part,

veteran anchor Morris Jones said, a beta-test for a show that might follow

existing prime-time Sinclair newscasts in its many markets.

Like Sinclair's News Central, stations will be expected to plug in

local stories in quick, digested form, according to a "wheel" that determines

the time for local and national stories. The national news will be supplied by

CNN Newsource.

The Baltimore Sun called early programs "vertebrae-jolting" and "news

at the speed of light."

Jones said he objected to the newscast's characterization as "populist" or

"conservative," characterizing Sinclair boss David Smith's approach as balanced

and not driven by traditional media's story parameters.

"We want to give stories a treatment that allows the viewer to decide," Jones

said, further echoing the similarly characterized Fox News.

One year ago, Sinclair was getting a reputation for axing newscasts. But the

company has built a state-of-the-art facility at its Hunt Valley, Md., facility

and launched its centralcast at a previously newsless Flint, Mich., station last

year.

Although the company said it will ultimately add journalism jobs, some

staffers fear that their local news will be replaced by a centralcast approach

likely to diminish the local presence.

In March, News Central is expected to launch at Sinclair stations in

Oklahoma City; Raleigh, N.C.; and Rochester, N.Y. -- stations that are already

doing newscasts.