Sinclair to Test Rentrak Measurement System

Measurement firm Rentrak appears to be

gaining momentum in its push into the broadcast business, announcing

Wednesday that one of the largest station groups, Sinclair Broadcast

Group, will test Rentrak's new "StationView Essentials" system to

measure viewing of seven stations in four markets. Sinclair is one of

several large station groups who have expressed dissatisfaction with

local TV ratings provided by measurement giant Nielsen.

Sinclair stations participating in the

trial, which will use the Rentrak system to measure local station

performance via set-top-box data, are: WSYX (ABC) and WTTE (FOX) in

Columbus, Ohio; WCGV (MNT) and WVTV (CW) in Milwaukee, Wisc.; KABB

(FOX) and KMYS (MNT) in San Antonio, Tex.; and KDNL (ABC) in St. Louis,

Mo.. Rentrak says the agreement will include working with advertisers

and agencies to combine direct marketing tactics with set-top viewing

data.

The agreement will begin on January 1,

2010 and includes a long-term expansion option for all of Sinclair's

markets. Outputs will include analytics of total television

consumption, and advertising buys based on engagement metrics derived

through the StationView Essentials service.

"When Rentrak approached Sinclair about

participating in this industry-leading trial we knew we had to

participate to accomplish two things: advance the state of measurement

and analytics for the television industry, and to have access to highly

detailed information with which to better manage our stations," said

Sinclair Television Group COO Steve Marks in a statement. "Rentrak's

ability to measure highly granular viewing patterns, capture

information and mold it into actionable knowledge made it an easy

decision to team up to be a part of the trial."

Earlier this month, Rentrak announcedSunflower Broadcasting, which operates CBS affiliate KWCH in Wichita,Kan, as the first customer for the StationView Essentials product.

The StationView system features second-by-second viewing data at the

station level, and allows station owners to view competitive data from

other stations in the market and monitor program performance leading

into ad breaks. Rentrak provides data from the top 100 markets based on

anonymous household viewing.



"Our partnership with Sinclair

Broadcasting allows Rentrak the opportunity to deliver on advertising

agency demands for more accountable media measurement," said Rentrak

SVP of business development Carol Hinnant in a statement. "Having the

support of one of the nation's largest and most renowned station groups

expands Rentrak's ability to prove the power of our newest offering

designed specifically for local station broadcasters."