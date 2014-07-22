Sinclair Taps Perry for WRLH Richmond GM Post

Tim Perry, former general manager at KOIN Portland, has been named general manager at WRLH Richmond. The station is a Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate in DMA No. 57.

"Tim is an experienced broadcaster with a track record of strengthening a station's value in its market to both viewers and advertisers,” said Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair. “He has a history of building multi-platform brands and creating strategic relationships within the station's community, which we look forward to building upon."

Perry had been general manager at KOIN, a CBS affiliate, since 2008. From 2003 to 2008, he was general manager of KSBY in the Santa Barbara market. He’s also been GM at KOLO Reno and KKFX Santa Barbara, among other stations.

"I am excited for this opportunity to work for a forward-thinking company as Sinclair and to deepen the station's relationship with the community," said Perry. "We have a good team in place upon which to build Fox Richmond's importance and relevance. I look forward to becoming a member of the community and leading the staff to the next level."