Sinclair Taps New GMs for Raleigh, Flint

Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped John Hummel to be general manager at WLFL and WRDC Raleigh, a CW-MyNetworkTV pair in DMA No. 25. Since 2007, Hummel was general manager of Sinclair's Fox affiliate, WSMH Flint.

Chad Conklin takes over the GM job in Flint.

"John is a strong operator and a long time broadcaster with a history of success," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair's TV group. "We are confident in John's abilities to run our CW/MYTV duopoly in Raleigh and look forward to him enhancing the stations' presence in the market."

"I believe these stations have so much potential," said Hummel, "and our common goal will be to make sure the community is aware of our program offerings and that we are aware of our community's needs."

Conklin has spent 11 years at WSMH, most recently as general sales manager. "Chad has worked his way up through the ranks at the station, understands the market he is serving, and has demonstrated that he is ready for the next challenge," said Marks. "We look forward to Chad's enthusiasm and leadership as he continues to build on the successes of John Hummel."

Conklin said he was excited to increase Fox's position in Flint. "Having been a part of this community and this station for more than a decade, I understand the challenges and needs facing our local businesses and advertisers, and the demands by our viewers for quality entertainment, news and sports programming," he said. "I intend to ensure that Fox 66 continues that history of serving and meeting the needs of the community."