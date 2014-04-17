Sinclair Taps Moelis For Sale of Some Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group has hired Moelis & Company as its financial advisor as it looks into the potential sale of WHP Harrisburg, WMMP Charleston and WABM Birmingham, along with the right to provide services to WLYH in Harrisburg.

In July 2013, Sinclair agreed to acquire Allbritton, and its centerpiece WJLA Washington, a $985 million deal and the largest of Sinclair’s numerous acquisitions. It continues to await regulatory approval.

Sinclair suggested to the FCC that it would sell the stations to ease along the approval of its pending Allbritton Communications acquisition.