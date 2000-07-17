Sinclair taps Media DVX for commercials
Sinclair Broadcast Group is installing satellite-based commercial-delivery systems from Media DVX at its 61 stations nationwide. Media DVX sends commercials as IP files in a store-and-forward mode to station servers that receive and store the spots.
Once stored, the spots can be dubbed to tape or moved directly to a station's commercial-insertion server.
"The ability to receive a commercial as a digital file and move it directly to our playback system is a major advance in quality and efficiency," says Sinclair Vice President of Engineering and Operations Del Parks.
