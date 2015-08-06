Sinclair Signs On for Nielsen Local TV Voter Ratings

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to license Nielsen’s Local TV Voter Ratings in six hot political markets. Nielsen’s new Voter Ratings service offers “insights into how voter segments consume local media and quantifies local TV station reach for key voter categories,” according to Nielsen. Sinclair is licensing the data in Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas and Richmond, Va. Political ad spending in these markets is expected to be plentiful.

“The 2016 political race is accelerating and ad spending is already flowing into local markets. Providing our clients with voter insights is critical to their success in this election cycle,” said Matt O’Grady, executive VP and managing director for local media at Nielsen. “By using a blend of Nielsen’s Local TV audience data with the latest voter and political persona data, our clients can deliver key voter segments to political advertisers with greater efficiency and effectiveness than ever before.”

Nielsen provides political ratings in the top 56 television DMAs, with reporting at the station, daypart and program levels.