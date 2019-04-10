Sinclair Signs Lara Logan to Report on the Border

Lara Logan has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as a special correspondent. Logan, formerly of CBS News, has taken a 90-day assignment with Sinclair, which begins May 1. She will focus on the U.S.-Mexico border and will produce two news segments weekly.

“Lara is a resilient force who represents the best of our industry, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join our award-winning news team,” said Scott Livingston, Sinclair senior VP of news. “Her commitment to serious, impactful journalism and her ability to effectively report on some of the most consequential stories in the world makes her a welcomed addition to Sinclair. We know that our viewers will value the nuance and integrity she brings to her job.”

A South African, Logan spent 16 years at CBS News and 60 Minutes, often reporting from the front lines around the world. She took a leave of absence from CBS in 2013 after a report on Benghazi that was proven to be faulty. Logan departed CBS News last year. She’s won many awards for her reporting, including Emmys, Edward R. Murrows and the duPont-Columbia.

“This is an opportunity to understand first-hand what’s really happening along the border,” said Logan. “As everyone knows, it’s a story of great consequence that touches all of us, and I take my responsibilities as a journalist very seriously, as always.”

Sinclair owns 191 stations.