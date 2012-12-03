Sinclair Shakeup: Holly Steuart Departs WHP Harrisburg
There's another general manager shakeup upon Sinclair's
closing of its Newport TV deal, as Holly Steuart was dismissed from her spot at
WHP Harrisburg-Lancaster. Sinclair closed on the six Newport stations Dec. 3,
resulting in the departures of three general managers: Les Vann at WKRC
Cincinnati, Jackie Rutledge at WOAI San Antonio, and Steuart in DMA No. 43.
"They said they wouldn't go forward with me, that they
were bringing a new person in," Steuart said.
Steuart did not know who her successor would be, and
Sinclair had not yet named the person.
She spent 4 Â½ years at the station, a CBS affiliate, and
said she took pride in turning around a formerly underperforming local TV
outlet.
In July, Sinclair announced it was acquiring six stations from
Newport for $412.5 million.
On Dec. 3, Sinclairalso picked up WHAM Rochester from Newport.
