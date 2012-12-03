Sinclair Shakeup: Holly Steuart Departs WHP Harrisburg

There's another general manager shakeup upon Sinclair's

closing of its Newport TV deal, as Holly Steuart was dismissed from her spot at

WHP Harrisburg-Lancaster. Sinclair closed on the six Newport stations Dec. 3,

resulting in the departures of three general managers: Les Vann at WKRC

Cincinnati, Jackie Rutledge at WOAI San Antonio, and Steuart in DMA No. 43.





"They said they wouldn't go forward with me, that they

were bringing a new person in," Steuart said.





Steuart did not know who her successor would be, and

Sinclair had not yet named the person.





She spent 4 Â½ years at the station, a CBS affiliate, and

said she took pride in turning around a formerly underperforming local TV

outlet.





In July, Sinclair announced it was acquiring six stations from

Newport for $412.5 million.





On Dec. 3, Sinclairalso picked up WHAM Rochester from Newport.