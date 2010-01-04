Sinclair Sees Q4 as Less Bad

Sinclair Broadcast Group has reissued its fourth quarter

forecast to reflect the improving economy. The broadcaster expects net broadcast

revenues to be approximately $153.8 million, or 6.5% lower than the previous

year's fourth quarter. This is an improvement over its guidance from Nov. 4,

which estimated net broadcast revenues to be $143.3 to $146.3 million, or 11.0%

to 12.8% down from the same period in 2008.

Auto advertising has fueled the improved forecast; Sinclair

expects the category to be down by approximately 4% in the fourth quarter

versus its prior estimate of a decrease in the high teen percents.

Asrecently as July, Sinclair discussed the possibility of entering into

bankruptcy protection.

Sinclair also reported that the affiliation agreements with ABC for nine

affiliated stations Sinclair owns and/or operates have been extended for one

month while the two sides continue to negotiate. The affiliation agreements had

been due to expire on Dec. 31, 2009.

Sinclair will report fourth quarter results on Feb. 17, 2010.