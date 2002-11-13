Sinclair seeks DTV tuner standards

Baltimore station group Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Tuesday asked the Federal

Communications Commission to set receiver standards for digital TVs and to reverse

its decision not to impose performance specifications when it set deadlines for

incorporation of digital receivers in nearly all sets by 2007.

Sinclair said the FCC should adopt requirements for digital-TV-receiver noise

figure, dynamic range and sensitivity level, receiver selectivity level and

multipath tolerance. The specifications are needed to ensure that digital-TV sets can

reliably receive local broadcast channels over the air rather than relying on

cable or satellite carriage.

"The commission cannot rely on the promises of equipment manufacturers that

the 'marketplace' will ensure that DTV tuners will provide reliable reception,"

Sinclair said.

Sinclair has raised questions about over-the-air digital-TV reception before. In

1999, the company's criticism of the modulation standard prompted an industry

effort to improve signal quality.