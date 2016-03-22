Sinclair’s American Sports Network Taps New VPs of Operations, Sales

American Sports Network has appointed Ibra Morales VP, operations and Todd Siegel VP, sales. ASN is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group

“Ibra has an extensive background in the broadcast industry and is widely recognized for his leadership, innovative skills, business acumen, and managerial experience with a proven ability to drive revenue and profit growth which we believe will be an asset as we continue to grow ASN’s national presence,” said Doron Gorshein, chief operating officer of Sinclair Networks Group. “(Todd’s) strength in building and motivating high performance teams and his track record of driving revenue growth will be valuable to ASN as we look for more ways to grow the profitability of the network.”

Morales had been serving as president and CEO of the 21st Century Fox-RCN Television Group joint venture MundoMax since 2014. Prior to that, he was senior VP national marketing and local media for KatzTV Group and president of the stations group for Telemundo Group.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the team of professionals here at American Sports Network,” Morales said. “We are confident that ASN will continue to grow and be one of the country’s great sports networks.”

Siegel had been Ipowow’s executive VP, sales since 2015. He also spent over a decade at Fox Broadcasting Company, serving as executive VP overseeing international advertising sales, integrated sales and marketing.

“I am thrilled to be joining Sinclair and the American Sports Network,” Siegel said. “ASN is on its way to becoming a great partner for conferences, advertisers, viewers and MVPDs.”