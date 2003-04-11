Sinclair revives Greensboro newscast
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -- which dropped several newscasts only to add and
reshape them through its Hunt Valley, Md.-based News Central, where it mixes
local and national feeds -- will be bringing news back to one of the markets it
cut.
Greensboro, N.C., will be one of six markets where Sinclair will bring its
News Central mix before the end of the year.
But where the company had news at WXLV-TV prior to January 2002, the new
newscast will be at Sinclair's duopoly partner, WUPN-TV.
Sinclair's corporate news director, Joe DeFeo, said the local department will
be headed by Pam Cook, who had been the last WXLV news director.
He also said he hopes to hire back some of the 35 staffers who lost their
jobs.
The company plans also to add News Central-casts to stations in Birmingham,
Ala.; Milwaukee; Tampa, Fla.; Cincinnati; and Las Vegas.
