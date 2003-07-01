Sinclair revenues up a tad

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. estimated that its second-quarter net revenues

will be up slightly from the same quarter last year.

It won’t release its results until Aug. 7, but the company said Monday that

it expects the revenue number to be between $174 million-$174.2 million, up a

smidge over the $173.7 million it recorded in the second quarter of 2002.

Chief financial officer David Amy said local ad spending is up since the

company’s last update (May 8), although national continues to be soft.

He also pointed out that the new second-quarter number doesn’t have the

benefit of the comparable 2002 quarter’s almost $2 million in political ad

spending.

Sinclair owns 62 TV stations in 39 markets.