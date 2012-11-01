Sinclair Revenue Up 49%

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported net broadcast revenues in

the third quarter of $226.4, up 49% from the same quarter last year. Political

spending and a robust automotive category paced the big numbers.

"We are very pleased with our results for the third

quarter, which were driven by increased advertising spending by the political

and automotive categories, as well as higher retransmission revenues,"

commented David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair. "Despite increased

demand for air-time by politicians and political action groups, the core

business showed solid growth. On a same station basis, excluding political, net

broadcast revenues grew 6.9% in the third quarter."

"We continue to reinvest in the company's long term

growth, having recently entered into an agreement to buy the non-license assets

of KBTV, the Fox affiliate in the Beaumont/Port Arthur, Texas, market, where we

also own the CBS station," added Smith. "We also entered into an agreement to

sell our ABC station, WLAJ, in Lansing, Mich., as part of our on-going

portfolio evaluation in which we identify pockets of opportunity as well as

non-strategic markets."

WLAJ was acquired in the Freedom Communications deal.

Local net broadcast revenues were up 34.5% in the third

quarter, while national net broadcast revenues were up 96.8%.

"We have many reasons to be very excited about the

state of our company," commented David Amy, executive VP and CFO. "Among them,

political ad spending on our stations for this year is expected to reach a

historic $98.2 million. On a pro forma basis, compared to 2008, that would

represent an 82% increase.

"We believe the strength of our fundamentals and the

contributions from our acquisitions will add to our strong competitive position

as we enter next year," he added.