Sinclair reups with Fox
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. said Wednesday that they have
reached an agreement to renew all 20 of their Fox affiliates -- including
Sinclair's and the ones it operates for Cunningham under LMAs.
In Baltimore, that means Sinclair's flagship WBFF(TV) will continue as the
local Fox affiliate, while Fox-owned WUTP(TV) continues as a UPN affiliate.
Sinclair also said it and Cunningham would continue to participate in Fox's
inventory-buyback program.
The affiliation agreements will run until July 2005. Under the terms of the
inventory-buyback agreement, Fox continues to guarantee the affiliates 105 spots
per week, which the stations can sell locally.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.