Sinclair reups with Fox

By

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. said Wednesday that they have
reached an agreement to renew all 20 of their Fox affiliates -- including
Sinclair's and the ones it operates for Cunningham under LMAs.

In Baltimore, that means Sinclair's flagship WBFF(TV) will continue as the
local Fox affiliate, while Fox-owned WUTP(TV) continues as a UPN affiliate.

Sinclair also said it and Cunningham would continue to participate in Fox's
inventory-buyback program.

The affiliation agreements will run until July 2005. Under the terms of the
inventory-buyback agreement, Fox continues to guarantee the affiliates 105 spots
per week, which the stations can sell locally.