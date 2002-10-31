Sinclair reups with Fox

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. said Wednesday that they have

reached an agreement to renew all 20 of their Fox affiliates -- including

Sinclair's and the ones it operates for Cunningham under LMAs.

In Baltimore, that means Sinclair's flagship WBFF(TV) will continue as the

local Fox affiliate, while Fox-owned WUTP(TV) continues as a UPN affiliate.

Sinclair also said it and Cunningham would continue to participate in Fox's

inventory-buyback program.

The affiliation agreements will run until July 2005. Under the terms of the

inventory-buyback agreement, Fox continues to guarantee the affiliates 105 spots

per week, which the stations can sell locally.