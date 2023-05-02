Sinclair Replaces Local Newscasts With ‘The National Desk’ in 5 Markets

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it plans to replace local newscasts at stations in five markets with its national news program The National Desk in five markets beginning May 15.

The stations affected are WNWO Toledo, Ohio; KPTM Omaha, Nebraska; KTVL Medford, Oregon; KMEG Sioux City, Iowa and WGFL Gainesville, Florida.

The newscasts in each market were low-rated.

Some news staffers will be affected. In Toledo, for example, WNWO’s newscast was being produced by WSBT South Bend, Indiana, and the station had only a handful of news staffers.

The National Desk will air in what are currently local news slots. In some cases, local news cut-ins will be added to the broadcasts.

“We are changing the way we produce news in these markets to ensure long-term success,” Sinclair said in a statement. “Beginning May 15, The National Desk, which provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair’s television stations across the U.S., will air during the stations’ regularly scheduled news time periods, with an opportunity for local news cut-ins in the newscast. TND offers an alternative choice for news, and has grown exponentially over the last year, reaching nearly 3 million viewers per week, across all dayparts.”