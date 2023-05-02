Sinclair Replaces Local Newscasts With ‘The National Desk’ in 5 Markets
Some stations will offer local news cut-ins
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it plans to replace local newscasts at stations in five markets with its national news program The National Desk in five markets beginning May 15.
The stations affected are WNWO Toledo, Ohio; KPTM Omaha, Nebraska; KTVL Medford, Oregon; KMEG Sioux City, Iowa and WGFL Gainesville, Florida.
The newscasts in each market were low-rated.
Some news staffers will be affected. In Toledo, for example, WNWO’s newscast was being produced by WSBT South Bend, Indiana, and the station had only a handful of news staffers.
The National Desk will air in what are currently local news slots. In some cases, local news cut-ins will be added to the broadcasts.
“We are changing the way we produce news in these markets to ensure long-term success,” Sinclair said in a statement. “Beginning May 15, The National Desk, which provides real-time national and regional news from Sinclair’s television stations across the U.S., will air during the stations’ regularly scheduled news time periods, with an opportunity for local news cut-ins in the newscast. TND offers an alternative choice for news, and has grown exponentially over the last year, reaching nearly 3 million viewers per week, across all dayparts.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.