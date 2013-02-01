Sinclair Renews 'Teen Kids News' for Three Years

Syndicated children's news program Teen Kids News was renewed by Sinclair Broadcast Group for the next

three years. Now in its 10th season, Teen

Kids News, created by veteran newsman Al Primo, was renewed at NATPE on all

200 stations, says Primo, good for 95% of U.S. households.

"Sinclair's three-year renewal, along with Hearst's

support for the last 10, reaffirms TV is still all about quality news

programming," said Primo.

Sinclair owns or provides services to 87 television stations

in 47 markets. Sinclair programming VP William Butler confirmed the three-year renewal.

Besides Sinclair, the 200 affiliate partners airing Teen Kids News include the Fox group and

28 Hearst TV stations. It also airs overseas on the American Forces Network.

"The station support gives us the incentive to let the

audience hear exactly what is important to the next generation," added

Primo, who created the "Eyewitness News" concept while he was at KYW

Philadelphia.