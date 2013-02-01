Sinclair Renews 'Teen Kids News' for Three Years
Syndicated children's news program Teen Kids News was renewed by Sinclair Broadcast Group for the next
three years. Now in its 10th season, Teen
Kids News, created by veteran newsman Al Primo, was renewed at NATPE on all
200 stations, says Primo, good for 95% of U.S. households.
"Sinclair's three-year renewal, along with Hearst's
support for the last 10, reaffirms TV is still all about quality news
programming," said Primo.
Sinclair owns or provides services to 87 television stations
in 47 markets. Sinclair programming VP William Butler confirmed the three-year renewal.
Besides Sinclair, the 200 affiliate partners airing Teen Kids News include the Fox group and
28 Hearst TV stations. It also airs overseas on the American Forces Network.
"The station support gives us the incentive to let the
audience hear exactly what is important to the next generation," added
Primo, who created the "Eyewitness News" concept while he was at KYW
Philadelphia.
