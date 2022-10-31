Sinclair Renews Stations' Affiliation Deal with ABC

Disney has extended its carriage deal with its Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates through 2026.

The Walt Disney Co. said it signed a new deal extending affiliations with ABC stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The new agreements stretch into 2026, the companies said. Financial details were not disclosed.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Sinclair team to serve our mutual viewers via the ABC brand affiliation and its unrivaled network programming while driving strong results across these 30 important local markets well into the future," John Rouse, executive VP, affiliate relations, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said.

Sinclair owns about 40 ABC affiliates. The new agreement also covers WHAM Rochester, New York, and WGTU and WGTQ Traverse City, Michigan, stations for which Sinclair provides sales and other services under agreements with their owners.

"We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming," Sinclair senior VP, head of distribution and network relations Will Bell said. "The renewals reflect the evolving media landscape and the continued value of the symbiotic relationship between ABC’s programming and the local news and syndicated content we provide." ■