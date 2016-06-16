Sinclair Renews NBC Affiliations in Five Markets

Sinclair Broadcast Group has renewed its NBC affiliations for stations in five markets that expired at the end of 2015.

The stations are: WOAI San Antonio, Texas; WJAR Providence, R.I.-New Bedford, Mass.; WNWO Toledo, Ohio; WSTM Syracuse, N.Y.; and WPBN/WTOM Traverse City-Cadillac, Mich.

Sinclair also renewed NBC affiliations for stations it provides services to under joint sales agreements in Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.; Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.; Eugene, Ore.; and Gainesville, Fla.

Sinclair’s other affiliate agreements with NBC don’t expire until a later date.