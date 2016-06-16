Trending

Sinclair Renews NBC Affiliations in Five Markets

By

Sinclair Broadcast Group has renewed its NBC affiliations for stations in five markets that expired at the end of 2015.

The stations are: WOAI San Antonio, Texas; WJAR Providence, R.I.-New Bedford, Mass.; WNWO Toledo, Ohio; WSTM Syracuse, N.Y.; and WPBN/WTOM Traverse City-Cadillac, Mich.

Sinclair also renewed NBC affiliations for stations it provides services to under joint sales agreements in Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.; Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.; Eugene, Ore.; and Gainesville, Fla.

Sinclair’s other affiliate agreements with NBC don’t expire until a later date.