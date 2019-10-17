Sinclair Reaches Agreement on Retransmission With AT&T

Sinclair Broadcast Group and AT&T said they agreed on a multi-year retransmission consent agreement that avoids a blackout of Sinclair’s stations for subscribers to AT&T’s DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse services.

The deal also covers carriage of of Sinclair’s Tennis Channel and Sinclair’s regional sports networks, including Marquee Sports Network, the joint venture with the Chicago Cubs launching next year.

Sinclair recently acquired the 21 Fox regional sports networks and an interest in YES Network in New York,

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last month Sinclair warned viewers that its agreement with AT&T was expiring and that a blackout was possible. But an extension was agreed on and the two sides continued to negotiate leading up to the deal that’s been announced.

AT&T also recently reached retransmission agreements with CBS and Nexstar Media but in both of those cases, the deals were preceded by long blackouts.