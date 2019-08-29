Nexstar-AT&T Blackout Ends After Two Month Standoff

Nexstar Media Group and AT&T said they reached a deal that will end a two-month blackout of the broadcaster’s stations to AT&T’s pay-TV customers.

The retransmission consent deal covers about 97 markets and customers of DirecTV, AT&T TV Now and U-verse TV.

The two companies said they regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, senior VP of content and programming, AT&T Communications.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” Nexstar senior VP, distribution Keith Hopkins said.