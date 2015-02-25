Sinclair Re-Ups With Nielsen in Multi-Year Deal

Sinclair has renewed its Nielsen ratings agreement in a multi-year deal, covering 162 of Sinclair’s owned or operated stations. The agreement also includes “tools used for research and solutions which provide insights about what local consumers are buying and watching,” Nielsen said in a statement.

“Sinclair has been a long-term and valued partner and we are pleased to extend this important relationship with one of the country’s largest broadcast media owners,” said Matt O’Grady, executive VP and managing director for local media at Nielsen. “The key facet of our Sinclair relationship is how we are helping them with their growth strategy to win more ad revenue and fully leverage their strong presence in local markets.”

Sinclair’s stations include WBFF Baltimore, WOLF Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and KUTV Salt Lake City and cover 37.5% of the U.S.

“Nielsen is delivering a coordinated group of solutions that is important to our business,” said David Amy, executive VP and chief operating officer of Sinclair. “Our stations use Nielsen data every day, and we appreciate the investments they are making in an effort to stabilize ratings and capture more viewing sources.”