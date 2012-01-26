Sinclair Promotes Lawhead to Group Role

Jon Lawhead, general manager at Sinclair's WSTR Cincinnati, has been named group manager at Sinclair, with oversight of eight CW and MyNetworkTV stations in six markets.

"Jon has done a wonderful job leading our efforts in Cincinnati, and we are pleased to promote him to group manager where he will oversee markets that consist of MYTV and CW stations," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "Jon is a very qualified broadcaster who has led by example, achieving impressive results in a very competitive marketplace. We look forward to bringing his leadership and operational approach to these markets."

Lawhead has been GM at WSTR, a MyNetworkTV affiliate, since 2004. Prior to that, he was GM of WTVH Syracuse. From 1990 to 2002, he held various roles, including GM and general sales manager, at WXIX Cincinnati, and was also vice chairman of the Fox affiliates board.

"This is an exciting time to be with Sinclair Broadcast Group," said Lawhead. "I appreciate the opportunity to take on this expanded role and am excited to assist in the growth of these important television stations."