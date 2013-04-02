Sinclair Preps 10 Stations for Mobile DTV

Sinclair Broadcast Group is preparing 10 stations for mobile

DTV and aims to broadcast mobile-capable signals to them over the next six

months. The stations are KEYE Austin, WBFF Baltimore, WKRC Cincinnati,

WKEF-WRGT Dayton, WLOS Asheville, WPGH Pittsburgh, KUTV Salt Lake City, WPEC

West Palm Beach and KDNL St. Louis.

WSYX-WTTE Columbus are already doing so.

Consumers in these markets will get over-the-air content

from the stations by adding a plug-in adaptor to their smartphones and tablets.

"As local broadcasters who serve our communities every

day, we witness firsthand the value our content and services provide to

millions of viewers and businesses," said Mark Aitken, VP of advanced

technology at Sinclair and chairman of the ATSC A/153 Mobile DTV

standardization activity. "The pace of technology makes it imperative for

broadcasters to continue to lead in serving our communities. Broad adoption of

Mobile DTV, as a part of our local broadcast television offering, is the next

step."

Sinclair, a founding member of the Mobile500 Alliance, has

agreed to commit certain of its Fox affiliates to operate within the Mobile

Content Ventures' Dyle initiative.

Sinclair has been growing its local TV footprint

considerably, spending well over a billion dollars in the past 18 months on

acquisitions.