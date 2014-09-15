Sinclair Pins Down Syndication Sale for Ring of Honor

Sinclair Broadcast Group has signed up the first syndication partner for its Ring of Honor professional wrestling franchise. WATL Atlanta, Gannett’s MyNetworkTV affiliate in DMA No. 9, began airing the show Sept. 13. Sinclair hopes it is the first of many such deals.

The show reaches 44 million households, said Sinclair, including the 2.4 million that come with WATL. Joe Koff, COO of Ring of Honor Wrestling, called the WATL announcement a “very exciting start” to the wrestling franchise’s broader syndication distribution.

“This is an excellent product with a loyal fan base, which has helped ROH become one of the fastest growing major wrestling franchises in the country,” said Koff. “We look forward to expanding ROH’s footprint and continuing to offer entertaining original content.”