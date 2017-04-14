Sinclair Partners to Revamp, Relaunch Sports Network

Sinclair Broadcast Group has partnered with the sports video company Silver Chalice and the digital brand 120 Sports to rebrand and improve the company’s American Sports Network.

Leveraging 120 Sports’ studios, Silver Chalice’s college sports offerings, and ASN’s distribution and live sports, the new network will have linear and digital offerings, Sinclair said. In addition to airing live college and pro sports, the network will offer an array of programming including post-game highlights, sports news, original long-form programming and archived games, it said.

The broadcast component of the new network will be distributed on Sinclair’s multicast channels via over-the-air and pay-TV delivery, Sinclair said. The network is slated to launch later this year.

“With this incomparable set of strategic partners, we are evolving ASN into a vastly improved network with access to exclusive content and a combined linear and premium OTT offering that is the model for the future of television,” Chris Ripley, Sinclair president and CEO, said in a statement.