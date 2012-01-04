Sinclair Names Seabers Group Manager

John Seabers, KABB-KMYS San Antonio general manager, has been promoted to group manager at Sinclair Broadcast Group, with oversight of nine Sinclair stations in six markets.

Seabers is a 30-year TV vet.

"John has a history of success in San Antonio," said Steve Marks, Sinclair COO. "We look forward to the additional insights he can bring to his new group of stations based on his 30 years of TV operating and sales experience, including managing two-station markets and news operations."

Seabers has been GM at the Fox-CW pair in San Antonio since 1999.

"This is an exciting time for all of us at Sinclair, especially with the recent acquisitions," Seabers said. "I look forward to sharing some of the successful strategies we have used to make KABB and KMYS such strong stations over the last decade."