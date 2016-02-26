Sinclair Names Nizamis GM of WSBT, Ups Freeman to GM of WNWO

Sinclair Broadcast Group has appointed John Nizamis as general manager of WSBT, its CBS affiliate in the South Bend-Elkhart, Ind. market (DMA No. 96) and elevated Charity Freeman to general manager of WNWO, its NBC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio (DMA No. 77).

“As we welcome the team in South Bend, John, with his over 30 years of sales and management experience, will play an important role in transitioning the station and growing our relationship with both the local advertisers and community,” said Steve Pruett, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.

Nizamis had been general manager of WNWO since joining Sinclair in 2014. He previously served as general sales manager at WPTA and WISE in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“This is a world class facility with a very dedicated team that is committed to bringing value to our viewers, clients and the communities we serve,” Nizamis said. “With the support of Sinclair and its tremendous reach and leadership, we are confident we will continue to be one of the country’s great television stations.”

Prior to her promotion, Freeman had been serving as general sales manager at WNWO since 2014. She also spent time at WPTA and WISE in a variety of roles from 2002-14.

“We have made great strides in the last two years, but still have much to accomplish, and I look forward to leading the team and continuing the growth,” Freeman said.

“In the over 10 years that Charity has worked in broadcasting she has seen many sides of the business from her roles in news reporting to her most recent positions in sales management,” Pruett added. “We believe this experience will be an asset to the station and the community as she advances her career with Sinclair.”