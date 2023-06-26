Sinclair Names Kevin Dunaway GM of Stations in Flint, Michigan
Exec had been VP at VUit
Sinclair Broadcast Group named Kevin Dunaway as VP and general manager of its TV stations in Flint, Michigan, including WSMH-TV, WEYI-TV and WBSF-TV.
Dunaway had been VP, affiliate relations and content for VUit, Syncbak’s local news streaming service. He replaces Rebecka Butch, who returned to Adams Outdoor in March.
“We’re excited for Kevin to lead the team in Flint. He has deep roots in Michigan and a strong track record of local station success,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.
Before joining VUit, Dunaway spent 22 years at Heritage Broadcasting's WWTV in Traverse City, Michigan, rising from news producer to general manager. He attended Central Michigan University.
“I am very excited, as a lifelong Michigander, to be able to join the team at NBC 25 and Fox 66 in Flint. Local media has been a large part of my career and I cannot wait to work with the stations and help them continue to grow and make a difference in our communities. Having the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcasting and its forward-thinking leadership, as well as its dedication to local media is something that I look forward to," said Dunaway.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.