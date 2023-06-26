Sinclair Names Kevin Dunaway GM of Stations in Flint, Michigan

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Kevin Dunaway as VP and general manager of its TV stations in Flint, Michigan, including WSMH-TV, WEYI-TV and WBSF-TV.

Dunaway had been VP, affiliate relations and content for VUit, Syncbak’s local news streaming service. He replaces Rebecka Butch, who returned to Adams Outdoor in March.

“We’re excited for Kevin to lead the team in Flint. He has deep roots in Michigan and a strong track record of local station success,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.

Before joining VUit, Dunaway spent 22 years at Heritage Broadcasting's WWTV in Traverse City, Michigan, rising from news producer to general manager. He attended Central Michigan University.

“I am very excited, as a lifelong Michigander, to be able to join the team at NBC 25 and Fox 66 in Flint. Local media has been a large part of my career and I cannot wait to work with the stations and help them continue to grow and make a difference in our communities. Having the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcasting and its forward-thinking leadership, as well as its dedication to local media is something that I look forward to," said Dunaway.