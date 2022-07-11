Sinclair Names Joni Rippen GM for Lincoln, Neb., Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Joni Rippen VP and general manager of its television stations in the Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, Nebraska market.

Rippen had been general sales manager of the stations, KHGI-TV and KFXL-TV. She succeeds Vince Baressi.

“Joni has deep roots and a long history of success in the Central and Western regions of Nebraska, with over 15 years of strong sales leadership at KHGI and KFXL. We are excited to elevate her to lead both stations as VP/GM,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of broadcast at Sinclair.

Rippen has been with the stations for 15 years, serving as senior marketing consultant and local sales manager before becoming general sales manager. Before that she was senior account executive at Charter Media. She got her degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“For generations, my family and I have been blessed and proud to call Nebraska home,” Rippen said. “I am extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to take the next step as VP/GM and continue to lead our talented Sinclair KHGI/KFXL station team, as well as continue to serve our loyal viewers and local businesses across the communities of Central and Western Nebraska.” ■