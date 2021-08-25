Sinclair Names Franco Gentile GM for Stations in Omaha, Nebraska

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Franco Gentile as VP and general manager of KPTV in Omaha, Nebraska.

Gentile, previously director of sales at Sinclair’s WSYX-TV and WWHO-TV in Columbus, Ohio, will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of service to WXVO-TV in Omaha.

Gentile replaces Jeff Miller, now GM of Nexstar’s KVEO-TV, Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas.

“Franco has a proven track record of driving growth and leading teams in Baltimore and Columbus, Sinclair’s first two markets in our portfolio. I am confident he will successfully guide KPTM and KXVO and enhance the stations’ strong performance, and we are proud to promote him into this role,” said Rob Weisbord, president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer for Sinclair.

Gentile joined Sinclair in 2004 as a local account executive at WBFF-TV and WNUV-TV in Baltimore. He moved to Tampa in 2009 to launch Sinclair’s Long Form Sales Division.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Sinclair’s talented team in Omaha,” said Gentile. “Together, we will continue our commitment to serve the community, viewers, and local business owners throughout the area. My family and I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Omaha community.”