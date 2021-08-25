Sinclair Names Franco Gentile GM for Stations in Omaha, Nebraska
Broadcaster previously was director of sales for Sinclair’s stations in Columbus, Ohio
Sinclair Broadcast Group named Franco Gentile as VP and general manager of KPTV in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gentile, previously director of sales at Sinclair’s WSYX-TV and WWHO-TV in Columbus, Ohio, will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of service to WXVO-TV in Omaha.
Gentile replaces Jeff Miller, now GM of Nexstar’s KVEO-TV, Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas.
“Franco has a proven track record of driving growth and leading teams in Baltimore and Columbus, Sinclair’s first two markets in our portfolio. I am confident he will successfully guide KPTM and KXVO and enhance the stations’ strong performance, and we are proud to promote him into this role,” said Rob Weisbord, president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer for Sinclair.
Gentile joined Sinclair in 2004 as a local account executive at WBFF-TV and WNUV-TV in Baltimore. He moved to Tampa in 2009 to launch Sinclair’s Long Form Sales Division.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Sinclair’s talented team in Omaha,” said Gentile. “Together, we will continue our commitment to serve the community, viewers, and local business owners throughout the area. My family and I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Omaha community.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.