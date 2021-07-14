Sinclair Names Anchors for Evening Edition of ‘National Desk’

Meagan O’Halloran and Eugene Ramirez will anchor the new evening edition of 'The National Desk'

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Meagan O’Halloran and Eugene Ramirez will be the anchors of the evening edition of its The National Desk newscast, which will launch Sept. 27.

The new newscast will appear weeknights from 10 p.m. till midnight ET and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT.

In the coming weeks, The National Desk will be also launching a new website and app, giving users access to local and national news.

O’Halloran, the show’s main anchor, is returning to Sinclair, where she worked for the company’s WZTV in Nashville. Most recently she was an anchor with KDVR-TV, Denver.

Ramirez, the live desk anchor, had been a public affairs consultant and director of communications for the city of Miami. Before that he worked as a reporter and anchor in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, contributing reports to CNN, Fox News Channel, HLN, MSNBC and Telemundo.

“We are thrilled Meagan and Eugene, acclaimed journalists with proven track records of making a difference in their local communities, will be leading the newscast as we expand our reach and content across additional dayparts,” said Mike Garber, director of content, The National Desk.

Sinclair launched The National Desk as a morning newscast in January.

The show is broadcast on 64 Sinclair stations in 60 markets, including all of its CW and My Network TV affiliates.

The newscast also appears on Stirr, Sinclair’s free over-the-top streaming platform.

Sinclair says The National Desk takes advantage of its broad local news footprint to provide commentary-free reports on national and regional stories.

The National Desk’s evening newscast will be led by executive producer Ryan Minnaugh, who launched The National Desk’s five-hour, national morning show.

Anchor Jan Jeffcoat will continue to helm The National Desk morning news edition, alongside live desk anchor Cayle Thompson and national reporter Angela Brown, live from 6 to 9 a.m. ET and 6 to 8 a.m. PT, Monday through Friday.